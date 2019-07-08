Delays hit Aquatic centre construction

ELMSDALE: The East Hants Aquatic Centre is now slated to open in late fall 2019, several months later than expected.

While the delay is unfortunate, the Municipality of East Hants says no additional costs have been incurred as a result.

“We were optimistic that we’d be able to meet the goal of a September opening date but several factors have caused the delay,” says Connie Nolan, chief administrative officer at MEH. “The contractor has confirmed that substantial completion will likely be December 2019.”

For now, the latest work at the aquatic centre site includes:

•Ensuring the building is “roof tight”

•Completing mechanical and plumbing work in the basement area

•Pouring of concrete for the lap pool and installation and testing of water lines for the main pool

•Preparing for the pouring of the hot tub and leisure pool tanks, installing water lines and testing

•Begin work on the “dry” areas of the aquatic centre – change rooms, lobby area, multipurpose room, etc.

Aquatic programming will continue at the Milford Pool for the 2019 summer and fall sessions.

The dates of the fall session may be adjusted slightly to allow time to move to the aquatic centre in December. The summer schedule has been released and registration started on June 15.

More information about fall programming and membership rates for the new aquatic centre will be available in the coming weeks.

One of the largest infrastructure builds in East Hants history, the Aquatic Centre will cost $19 million with the Government of Canada contributing $5.8 million and the Municipality of East Hants providing $13.2 million of funding.

The aquatic centre is designed so that toddlers, children, seniors and people of all ages and abilities can enjoy it. It will host a variety of aquatic and non-aquatic programs and be a hub for the community, all contributing to the social, physical and community well-being of residents of East Hants.

Its close proximity to the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre aligns well with local programming offered by the Municipality, the Colchester-East Hants Public Library and Nova Scotia Public Health.

The following items are included in the design of the Aquatic Centre:

Six-lane, 25-metre lap pool

Leisure pool with spray features and ramp access

A lazy river resistance moving-water pool

Fully accessible hot tub with a capacity of 19 people

Waterslide

Climbing wall in the pool

Women’s and men’s change rooms

Family / universal change room

Diving board

Reception, administration, lifeguards area, staff and building support spaces

Multi-purpose room capable of holding up to 50 people

Kitchenette adjacent to the multi-purpose room

Public lobby and a pool viewing area

Pool and building mechanical rooms

Additional parking for up to 40 cars joining into existing parking at the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre

Outdoor splash park