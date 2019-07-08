Fleeing police checkpoint costs Upper Rawdon man

Featured News Online First
Patrick Healey

UPPER RAWDON: Deciding to flee a traffic stop wasn’t the brightest of decisions a driver from Upper Rawdon made.

At a traffic checkpoint on July 7 on Highway 354 in Upper Rawdon, a member of East Hants District RCMP directed a motorist to pull over at 11 a.m. after the officer noted that the vehicle’s licence plate had an expired sticker.

“The driver pulled over and stopped, however, fled the scene a short time later,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke in a release.

Police conducted extensive patrols of the area and located the vehicle at a nearby home.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Upper Rawdon, was arrested and is facing the following charges: Flight from Police; Driving While Licence Revoked; Driving Without Insurance; and Driving Without Registration.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Aug. 12.

Related Posts

Enfield man charged with Attempted Murder in Oakfield

Weekly Press

Serious injuries result from Hwy 102 crash

Patrick Healey

WestJet plane returned to HSIA after issue

Patrick Healey