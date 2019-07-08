Fleeing police checkpoint costs Upper Rawdon man

UPPER RAWDON: Deciding to flee a traffic stop wasn’t the brightest of decisions a driver from Upper Rawdon made.

At a traffic checkpoint on July 7 on Highway 354 in Upper Rawdon, a member of East Hants District RCMP directed a motorist to pull over at 11 a.m. after the officer noted that the vehicle’s licence plate had an expired sticker.

“The driver pulled over and stopped, however, fled the scene a short time later,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke in a release.

Police conducted extensive patrols of the area and located the vehicle at a nearby home.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Upper Rawdon, was arrested and is facing the following charges: Flight from Police; Driving While Licence Revoked; Driving Without Insurance; and Driving Without Registration.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Aug. 12.