From the Firehouse – June 2019 calls

LANTZ: Medical assists led the call numbers for the month of June for local volunteer firefighters in Elmsdale, Noel, Maitland, Stewiacke, Kennetcook, Lantz, Enfield, Mount Uniacke, and Nine Mile River.

Noel Fire was paged for 11 calls in June, led by eight medical assists. They also responded for one mutual aid motor vehicle collision, one chimney fire, and a standby request.

For Kennetcook fire, they had nine calls, led by five medical assists. They were also on scene of two mutual aid requests to a neighbouring community and two motor vehicle collisions.

Mount Uniacke fire responded to 25, a large amount of volumn as it nears its end, with 14 medical assists topping the stats. They also had four motor vehicle collisions, three alarm activations, one brush fire, one structure fire, one other, and one investigation call.

For the firefighters in Elmsdale, they responded to 17 medical assists, two fires, 10 motor vehicle collisions, two alarm calls, and one community service response.

Lantz Fire—the fire department that dons purple at fire calls—heard their names called 20 times, led by 14 mutual aid requests to neighbouring stations and six medical assists.

In Enfield, the volunteer fire department had 29 calls for service in June. That was led by 18 medical assists, four mutual aid requests, and five motor vehicle collisions.

Maitland fire heard their pagers sound off for six medical emergencies and one motor vehicle collision.

Nine Mile River fire responded to seven calls during June, with five medical assists leading the way.

Fire chief Tyler Dauphinee asked residents to “make sure properties have a displayed civic number that is easily seen and reflective.”

In Stewiacke, firefighters responded to 11 medical assists, one structure fire, two grass fires, one vehicle fire, one structure fire, and one smoke condition.

Shubenacadie Fire and Rawdon Fire did not submit fire calls for the month of June.