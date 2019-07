ENFIELD: Shift Manager at the Enfield Tim Horton’s Shelley Comeau challenged her team to raise $500 extra on Camp Day and she would shave her head if they did.

The staff went above and beyond, raising more than $750 in staff challenges and collections, above and beyond other camp day sales at the coffee shop.

Daryl Tracey did the honours of the head shave, with help from Dan MacCulloch and staff members.

(Cameron photos)