The final countdown: Make your plans for Tide Fest 2019

LANTZ: East Hants’ third annual homecoming weekend, Tide Fest 2019, is about to descend upon the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, this July 11 through 14. Take a look at the list below for a rundown:

LOCAL MUSIC:

Thursday, July 11

See Enfield’s hometown hero Classified with special guest David Myles, and openers including JRDN, Elijah Will, Jody Upshaw, and special appearance from Taggart & Torrens. All ages show, tickets $30 online and at the door. Doors open at 7:15 pm, show starts at 8:00 pm.

Friday, July 12 & Saturday, 13

Evening music (19+) presented by Budweiser, starting at 9:00 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. This year’s lineup includes returning favourites like Big Fish, Al O’Neil, and Harmony, plus newcomers like Satori. Weekend pass is $35, and single-night passes are $20 available online and at the door.

SPORT HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY: Friday, July 12

Honour the best-of-the-best in East Hants’s athletic community at this dinner & reception at 6:00 pm. Tickets at Scotiabank Elmsdale for $25 – includes seated sinner.

ADULT SOCCER TOURNAMENT (NEW FOR 2019!): Friday, July 12 & Saturday, July 13

NEW for 2019, in partnership with the East Hants Soccer Club, this 5-on-5 adult soccer tournament takes place in half of the indoor dome and next door at Maple Ridge Elementary.

FOOD TRUCKS & BEER GARDEN: All weekend long

Outdoors in the Sportsplex parking lot, find local food vendors including Cup of Soul, Bitars, Pete’za Perfect and more. Plus 19+ beer garden with free music on Saturday afternoon starting at 2 p.m.

WORLD’S LARGEST WASHER TOSS TOURNAMENT: Saturday, July 13 & Sunday 14

Sponsored by Tim Hortons Enfield & Elmdale, this World-record-holding tournament is back with competitive, open, and women’s divisions!

YOUTH BALL HOCKEY : Saturday, July 13 & Sunday 14

Two days of good old fashioned ball hockey! Sponsored by the Go!Store at local Esso and Wilsons Gas Stops and hosted by Enfield Rugby Club. Rain or shine.

ATLANTIC CANADA’S STRONGEST MAN & WOMAN: Saturday, July 13 & Sunday, July 14

The showdown for the strongest people in Atlantic Canada, presented by Payzant Home Hardware and hosted by Renfrew Strength & Conditioning, returns for the second year in a row – this year with free admission. Families can enjoy watching the amazing strength of athletes from across the region.

COMMUNITY FAIR: Saturday, July 13 & Sunday, July 14

A family favourite presented by CKG Elevator. With a local business market, play areas for the kids, free crafting & painting, plus bouncy castles alongside dance showcase, Iron Tide Drummers and free yoga classes. Full schedule at TideFest.ca/communityfair. Pay-what-you-can admission, suggested – $2.00.

CRIB TOURNAMENT

Support the Elmsdale Legion with a crib tournament taking place Sunday, July 14 at 1:00 pm. $40 per team. To register call Keith Greeno at 902-259-2018.

More detailed event schedules can be found at TideFest.ca, along with event admission info, parking, map, and more.

Tide Fest is made possible by a variety of partners and volunteers within the community; including presenting partner E-Commerce Solutions By Canucks Inc, and founding sponsor the Municipality of East Hants.