Travellers get a chance to explore with launch of Stopover Halifax

HALIFAX STANFIELD: Travellers arriving and connecting through Halifax Stanfield now have the opportunity to enjoy a unique experience which is aimed at leaving them wanting more.

Inside a packed Bia Mara restaurant on the airside of the terminal building, Halifax Stanfield Airport officials and those from Discover Halifax launched the Stopover Halifax program on July 3. It will be similar to programs in Iceland; Finland; and Lisbon, Portugal, all popular destinations.

Erica Pellerin, VP Marketing and Visitor Experience with Discover Halifax, spoke to the crowd of travellers having lunch about what the Stopover Halifax program will be all about.

“We’re thrilled to be launching this program with our great partners at Westjet and the airport, plus a whole bunch of others,” said Pellerin. “Starting July 3, passengers can book a stopover Westjet flight for Halifax for up to seven days at no additional airfare when travelling between select North American and European destinations.”

She said Halifax’s destination provides the perfect opportunity for visitors to come and explore the city on their journey.

“Now with this new Stopover program it’s cheaper and more accessible to do so,” said Pellerin. “We’re really hoping that this provides more opportunities for visitors, like you all, to join us here in Halifax.”

The winner of a 24 hour stopover from the draw done after the program launch checks out her winnings. (Healey photo)

Halifax is hopping, said Pellerin.

“When people think of here they think of Lobsters obviously; lighthouses; sou’wester the funny yellow hats; ocean, of course,” she said. “That really is just the start of what we have to offer.

“With this new program we have created some special Stopover packages for passengers.”

Those special packages can be viewed through the program’s website, stopoverhalifax.ca, said Pellerin.

Discover Halifax and the Halifax International Airport Authority have worked closely over the last six months to create the new program with assistance from Westjet.

“As WestJet’s global network continues to grow, we’re looking forward to our guests experiencing everything Halifax has to offer through the Stopover Halifax Program,” said Brian Znotins, WestJet Vice-President Network Planning and Alliances.

There are two ways WestJet guests can book a Stopover to Halifax: booking directly through your travel agent or through WestJet by calling their Contact Centre at 1-888-937-8538.

Tiffany Chase, spokeswoman with HIAA, said they are pleased to work with Discover Halifax and Westjet to enhance the experience of arriving and connecting passengers.

“Stopover programs are offered by many destinations and airlines around the world – with more international air access than ever before, Halifax Stanfield is serving more domestic and international passengers,” Chase said. “It makes perfect sense to give them additional reasons to stay a little longer in our beautiful part of Canada.”

For more information on the Stopover Halifax program, including traveller itineraries and program FAQs, visit stopoverhalifax.ca.

MAIN PHOTO: Erica Pellerin, VP Marketing and Visitor Experience with Discover Halifax, spoke to the crowd of travellers having lunch about what the Stopover Halifax program will be all about. The program was launched on July 3 at Bia Mara inside the airport. It is available to Westjet passengers connecting from select Canadian and European destinations. (Healey photo)