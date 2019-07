NINE MILE RIVER: A 60-year-old Nine Mile River man has died following a single-vehicle ATV crash in a field near Ashdale on July 14.

At approximately 11:19 a.m. RCMP received a call about an overturned ATV. Police responded along with EHS and located an overturned side-by-side ATV.

The passenger, a 60-year-old Nine Mile River man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver was not injured.



Windsor District RCMP is continuing the investigation.