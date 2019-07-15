Enfield’s Kidney signs to play with QMJHL Titan

BATHURST, N.B.: It’s official. Riley Kidney has signed with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Kidney, an Enfield product, was drafted in the first round, 11th overall at the QMJHL Draft in June. The agreement almost certainly guarantees Kidney will be on the team for the season, once they break training camp in September.

With the Cole Harbour Wolfpack in the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League last season, Kidney had 47 points in 35 games. He would add 12 points in 10 playoff games.

In five games at the Gatorade Excellence Challenge, Kidney led the Nova Scotia team with five points. He also represented Nova Scotia at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“I’m really excited to officially sign up with a great team and organization in Bathurst,” said Kidney.

Kidney was one of 41 QMJHL players who received an invitation to the Hockey Canada’s Under-17 Development Camp. The camp was scheduled to run July 19-26 at the Markin MacPhail Center in Calgary, Alberta.