Fundraiser set for Elmsdale musician

ELMSDALE: An Elmsdale musician is up for three awards at the Josie Music Awards, scheduled to be held in Tennessee in September.

Xuan Trzebiatowski is up for world artist, junior artist of the year, and junior vocalist. She first took to the stage at the Fox Mountain Country Music Festival in Aylesford, N.S., just over a year ago.

The nods at the awards show for independent artists of all genres follow a busy 2018 for the youngster. In March, the teen won female vocalist of the year from the North America Country Music Associations International.

The Josies have a special significance for the 11-year-old as they occur at Dollywood, the theme park owned by one of her music idols, Dolly Parton.

Trzebiatowski first started listening to country music with her parents. She has also started to learn how to write her own songs.

“I’m just sticking to doing covers but sometimes I just jot down a little sentence,” she told CTV Atlantic.”I met some song writers and I’ve asked them, ‘how do you write a good song?’ and they say just jot little sentences down and in the future you’ll think, ‘Oh I can write something out of this’ so I listened to that.”

A fundraiser is set for July 28 at the Nine Mile River Community Centre to raise money for her trip to the awards ceremony in September. It will run from 1-4 p.m.