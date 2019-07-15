THOMPSON, L. Brian “Brophy” – of Nine Mile River. We are saddened to announce the sudden death of Brian. Born in Halifax on November 3, 1958, Brian died on July 14, 2019 from an all-terrain vehicle accident.

Brian was the son of Mary (McDonnell) and the late Newton Thompson.

Brian is survived by brothers, Michael (Darlene), Bernard, Allan (Julie), all of Nine Mile River; sister, Mary-Ann (James) Sawler, Enfield; nieces and nephews, Jeff, Jenny, Adam, Laura, Scott, Steven, Lucina, Charlie, Mary-Kate and Jacob; as well as great-nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brian was proud of working for Gateway Materials Ltd., owned by Stevens Group for 40 + years as a rock truck driver, but known to be a jack of all trades. He will be sadly missed by his co-workers and Grant Baxter.

Brian could spark a conversation with just about anyone and make instant friends, always being the life of a party. Brian enjoyed his trips down south with family friends, Wayne and Gail Fraser. Brian could always be found with friends, especially Peter Fraser and Donnie (Kathy) Fraser.

Brian was predeceased by his father, Newton; niece, Sara Thompson; uncle, Raymond Thompson; aunt, Helen Simmonds (Jim).

Visitation will be held 6-9pm, Friday July 19, 2019 at St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church, Enfield, from where funeral service will be held 2pm, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Interment to follow in St. Bernard’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund, Branch 133, Enfield or the Diabetes Association.

Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Brian may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfunralhome.com