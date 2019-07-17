Nova Centre closed due to structural damage

ELMSDALE: Due to structural damage to the building incurred during driveway and parking lot grading, the Nova Centre (former Elmsdale School) is closed until further notice, the Municipality of East Hants said in a July 17 release.

The East Hants Family Resource Centre, East Hants Community Learning & Community Rider organizations all operate out of the Nova Centre and have been notified of the closure. The building is owned by the Municipality of East Hants.

The municipality is working with the tenants of the building to take steps to minimize disruption to their services. The health and safety of the tenants and their clients is our top priority.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.