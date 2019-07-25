Two people assaulted in road rage incident

MILFORD: Two people travelling North on Hwy 102 between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. near Milford were assaulted by two men on July 24. The victims noticed a newer black Volkswagen driving erratically behind them. The car was passing in the right and left lanes and was cutting off some vehicles, nearly hitting the victims’ vehicle as it pulled in front of them after passing. After that, the suspect vehicle could not pass any more vehicles due to traffic blocking both lanes. The victims’ vehicle gradually caught up to the suspect vehicle, and a passenger in the rear seat threw a beer can at the victims’ vehicle and it sped off again. When the victims took Exit 9 to head home, they realized the suspect vehicle also took the same Exit. At the top of the ramp, the suspect vehicle came to a complete stop instead of entering the roundabout. A man got out of the back seat of the suspect vehicle and ran to the passenger side of the victims’ vehicle. He pulled the door open and a physical altercation ensued between the two men. Another man got out of the suspect vehicle and became involved in the altercation as well. There was a third man who remained in the suspect vehicle. The driver of the victims’ vehicle got out of the car and was yelling at the men to stop fighting. While the suspects were running back to their car, one of them punched her in the face. The suspects left the area, and the victims did as well. The two victims sustained minor injuries from the altercation. The RCMP is working to identify the three men in the black Volkswagen. The victims were not able to recall the licence plate information or anything else about the car, other than that it was newer and was either a sedan or a hatchback. They described the men as:

Rear passenger – White male, 5-foot-10 in his late twenties or early thirties. He had a stocky build and had short, possibly curly blonde hair

Front passenger – White male, 6-foot-2 and in his early forties. He had a slim build, was wearing a red shirt and a baseball cap.

Driver – White male, no other descriptors provided.

East Hants District RCMP is investigating this matter. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 902-883-7077. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.