Woman, girl injured in vehicle collision with train

OAKFIELD: A 13-year-old girl is being praised for her efforts to seek help after the vehicle she and her mother were in and a CN train collided shortly before noon July 29 at a private crossing at Christopher King Lane in Oakfield.

Christopher King Lane is off North Fork Road, which are side streets to Frenchman’s Road.

At 11:42 a.m. CN said they were alerted to a collision between one of their trains and an SUV at the private crossing on the narrow road. Emergency crews were paged at 11:45 a.m.

EHS Lifeflight, paramedics on the ground, Halifax District RCMP, CN Police, and fire crews from Station 45 Fall River; Enfield Fire; Quint 9 Sackville; Chief 42 Wellington; Station 43 Grand Lake were paged for the call.

Mick Greener said he heard a knock on his door and it was a young girl. She told him what happened and he went to see if he could help her mom get out of the car. He told the little girl, who didn’t appear to be injured much, to stay at his patio.

“I went down to the car to see if there was anybody left in it,” said Greener to media near the tracks. “I couldn’t get at her but I could see that she was breathing.”

He said the response from emergency crews was swift.

He said what the little girl did was impressive. She was obviously very shook up and in shock, Greener said, but she knew what she had to do.

“She’s a miracle,” he said. “God was with her. She managed to get herself out of the car and get down to my house and that’s all with injuries.

“She’s a brave little girl.”

In a release, CN spokesman Alexandre Boule said two people were transported to hospital, a young girl and a woman who sustained serious injuries. He said the rail line was still closed and should reopen in a few hours.

At the scene friends of the person involved looked on with grave concern and those who lived on the other side of the tracks were not permitted to cross unless they had identification indicating they lived there. Even media were being asked for ID to get down near the scene.

A tow truck from A1 towing arrived and pulled the wrecked SUV from down in the grassy area and it became apparent how impactful the collision exactly was.

CN is continuing the investigation into the crash.

There was no update as to the condition of the woman or the 13-year-old girl as of 3:30 p.m. on July 29.