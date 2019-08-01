Home broken into while victim outside gardening

ELMSDALE: On July 25 between noon and 2 p.m., a woman was outside working in her garden and noticed that while she was outside in the yard, someone had broken into her home. The suspect took $500 and some jewelry. The building was not secured while the homeowner was outside. East Hants District RCMP is investigating the matter and is asking anyone with information to call them at 902-883-7077. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.