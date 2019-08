SHUBENACADIE: Long-time Tin Smith Museum volunteer Marilyn Babineau, who passed away earlier in the year, was honoured by a Fancy Tea at the Tin Smith Museum on July 27.

The day, complete with sandwiches, desserts, and fancy dress, paid a beautiful homage to Marilyn and the years she dedicated to the Museum and craft shop.

Many from the community, and many members of her family attended.

(Cameron photos)