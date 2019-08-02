Matthews, Tanner grab Sydney Speedway opener checkered flags

SYDNEY: Two East Hants drivers helped to kickoff the race season at Sydney Speedway on July 27-28 in fine style, taking home the checkered flag in the process.

Austin Tanner of Shubenacadie took the lead in the Steve Lewis Auto Body Bandolero race on Saturday afternoon July 27 when Danny Chisholm and Dylan Dowe (Bedford, NS), son of the new owner of the Speedway Greg Dowe, made contact battling for the lead. That sent the pair to the back two laps to go.

Tanner made good of the opportunity and held on for the victory, bringing home the checkered flag in his first start at the Speedway on Grand Lake Road. His brother Cole and dad Jack had previously raced at the track in years gone by.

Austin Tanner of Shubenacadie in the no. 33 makes a pass on Danny Chisholm on the backstretch of Sydney Speedway during Bandolero feature action on season opening weekend. Tanner won the race. (Healey photo)

Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews held off all challengers in the Passione Flooring & Interiors East Coast Mini Stock Tour race in the first of two Veterans for Healing 75s.

Matthews, the point leader on the Series, took home the win ahead of Jesse Deveau (Greenwood, NS) and home track fan favorite Dave Timmons (Inverness, NS).

Nineteen cars checked in to the pit area for the race. Heat winners were: Mike Edwards (Penobsquis, NB), Matthews, and North Sydney racer Josh Benac.

Danny Chisholm took home the Legend race victory, while it was Glace Bay’s Brennan MacInnis who earned the victory in the PPM Inc. Street Stock exhibition.

On Sunday afternoon, July 28, Jesse Deveau earned the race win in the second leg of the East Coast Mini Stock Tour on track; however after post-race etch it was Matthews, who was the runner-up at the line, that was credited with the victory.

Dave Timmons taps Dave Matthews in turn three-four. (Healey photo)

Cody Byrne from Orwell Cove, PE inherited second with Dave Timmons of Inverness taking third. Complete official results can be found for the Veterans for Healing 75 by visiting EastCoastMiniStockTour.com.

In the Legend race, it was Jolicure’s Cory Hall, who is working out of the King Racing shop in Pictou, chalking another race track off his victory wish list taking the feature at Sydney Speedway.

Hall took home the 50-lap Colbourne Auto Legend feature after a battle with hometown favourite Kody Quinn (Sydney, NS). The budding rivalry came to a head with eight laps to go when the two came together on a restart.

The damage left Quinn multiple laps down and left Hall scrambling from the rear to make it back through the pack. Hall made the late move on Devin Wadden, a Hammonds Plains product, to ultimately score his first career win at Sydney Speedway.

Wadden held on for second in the 50-lap Colbourne Auto Legends feature with Dylan Dowe (Bedford, NS) coming home in third.

Tanner followed up his win on Saturday with a second place run on Sunday.

Brennan MacInnis raced away with the victory in the Endurance Event.

– With information from Tim’s Corner Motorsports