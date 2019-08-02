Municipality honours supportive employers

EAST HANTS: Recently, the Municipality of East Hants began to honour employers in the area that were supportive and willing to let volunteer firefighters leave their jobs to attend emergency scenes.

Robin Wilbur with Elmsdale Lumber and Carl Ettinger with Millers Towing in Shubenacadie were the first two honoured.

Kevin Goodman with the Elmsdale Fire Department presented the certificate along with Warden Jim Smith to Wilbur, while Kevin Jodrey with Shubenacadie Fire Department and Warden Smith presented to Ettinger.

(submitted photos)