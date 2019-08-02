SSW Weekly Series racers get back at it after rainouts

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: After two weeks off—one a rain out thanks to Mother Nature, the other the planned mid-season break—the guys and gals of the Weekly Racing Series dusted off the rust and got banging fenders on CTV Night.

With CTV Morning Live’s Katie Kelly in the house as a special guest and giving away prizes, Braden Langille, Steve Matthews, Tim Webster, Danny Chisholm, Ayden Christenson, and Caden Tufts put on a show for the fans picking up the feature victories in racing action.

Langille, of Shubenacadie, wasn’t noticeable until the final laps of the Legends race, before getting into first and holding off Tylor Hawes for the win.

Rational Richard Drake gained some in his quest to win the TOURSEC Lightning championship and took advantage of Matt Barkhouse’s misfortune, grabbing second while Barkhouse did not finish the race due to a tire issue.

Bruce Larter, also out of the Ken-Etic Auto Racing team out of Windsor Junction snagged a top five.

Marshall Bezanson of Oldham grabbed a heat race win in the 106, while Barkhouse had the second heat race win.

Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River grabbed a third place finishing the no. 99 in the TOURSEC Thunder race, while Beaver Bank’s Webster won the race.

In the Bandit Bandoleros, Gilby was second to Christenson in the feature, the first time this season the Enfield driver hadn’t taken the checkered flag.

Colton Noble of Nine Mile River brought the no. 03 home in third behind Chisholm and Nathan Langille, the heat race winner, in the Outlaw Bandolero feature.