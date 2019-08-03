The Night Market looking for vendors and shoppers

ELMSDALE: The Riverview United Church comes alive with local goods every Thursday from the local artisan and farming community.

Jessica Edgar, one of the organizers of the weekly market is looking to grow all aspects of the local hot spot.

“We want to attract more vendors, we want to attract more members of the community to come out,” she said.

Taking place at the Riverview United Church in Elmsdale, the Night Market is hoping the new, bigger location will draw more people out.

Taking place on Thursdays from 4:30-8:30 p.m, vendors include farmers, crafters, bakers, and more. But, there’s much more than that.

“Every week we have a kids’ table, and we try to have musical entertainment too,” said Edgar.

There’s also a lot of food options for those who don’t want to cook in the summer heat. Each week, a food truck will station outside of the church, sometimes more than one.

“A complete schedule of the food trucks is available on our website,” shes said, adding that sometimes there are more than one truck.

Regular vendor Snowy Hills Farm also runs the kitchen inside, offering sausages freshly made on site each night.

“People can actually watch her make the sausage, ” said Edgar.

More information about the Night Market, for becoming a vendor and for community information is available on their website, www.thenightmarket.org.

Summer Food Truck Schedule:

Aug. 8:

Smokinstein – Smoked items, pulled pork burgers and poutines, donair poutines, smoked sausage, and more.

Roll on Two Chimney Cakes – Hungarian inspired dessert truck – Chimney Cakes, Chimney Dogs, Chimney Ice Cream Cones

Aug. 15:

Jamaica Lee Style Cuisine – Jerk Chicken, Curry Chicken, Ox Tail, Salt Fish, Beef Patties, and more

Sweet Ideas Dessert Truck – Cheesecakes, Milkshakes, Ice cream cones.

Aug. 22:

Fire N Knives – Multi Cuisine – Fresh Changing Menu

Aug. 29:

Sticks and Stones Wood Fired Pizza – Pizza & Desserts

Sweet Ideas Dessert Truck – Cheesecakes, Milkshakes, Ice cream cones.