Pool parking lot construction to cause traffic logjams

ELMSDALE: The construction of the East Hants Aquatic Centre is progressing and is now at the stage of developing the outside areas of the building, says the Municipality of East Hants in an update posted to their website and Facebook page.

The construction of the new parking lot began the week of July 29 and is slated to be completed by September 6, 2019.

In order to complete this work, all staff, visitors, and clients of the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre will experience traffic interruptions as they enter and exit the existing parking lot.

Week of August 5 – 12 – Site work will continue with establishing curbs, sidewalks and drainage. During this time, traffic flow may need to be interrupted and managed with traffic control personnel depending on traffic volume.

PLEASE NOTE:

During this time, access to the south entrance of the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre will be closed and will not reopen until after Labour Day. All accessible parking spots will be relocated to the north side entrance of the parking lot (side facing Highway 214).

The book drop for the Elmsdale Branch of the Colchester East Hants Public Library will be unavailable during this time and we apologize for the inconvenience.

It will be important to follow the instructions of the flagger and enter and exit the parking lot area at a slow speed.

Week of August 19 – Final grading and paving will begin. Paving is expected to be completed by September 6.but is weather dependent.