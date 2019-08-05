Volunteers left disgusted after wood stolen from trail

NINE MILE RIVER: The volunteers with the Nine Mile River trail association have been left disgusted by the acts of individual or individuals.

The volunteers had picked up a load of pressure treated lumber from Goodfellows in Elmsdale on July 31, and took it to the trail system in Nine Mile River.

”As work is about to start on the trail any day now, some of the wood was taken into the trail and put off to the side for use later this week,” the group said in a post on their Facebook page. “Sometime during the day today (July 31) someone went in and took the wood that we had stored near the garbage cans.”

There were 40, 1-by-16 boards in total stolen from the site.

The lumber had been piled approximately 100 ft. up the trail from the trail head parking lot, on Old Enfield Rd. in Nine Mile River.

The group is asking for the public’s help.

“If anyone seen anything on the trails today, please contact us as we will be taking this to the police,” the post said.

East Hants RCMP have been notified and are beginning to investigate the matter.

The trails group hopes the outpouring of support on the post online and the fact police are involved will make those responsible feel a tad guilty.

In the meantime, another local business in East Hants has stepped up to offer to cover the costs to replace all the lumber stolen.