SHUBENACADIE: The hot sunny weather brought out many people to Shubenacadie’s United Church on Aug. 2 to see the many unique and antique cars on display as part of the Hay Days Car Show.

Hay Days was scheduled for July 1, but the car show was rescheduled for Aug. 3 on its own, while the rest of Hay Days was held July 27.

Besides the car show, there was a BBQ and Joan Schofield and Kay Parker were busy dishing up the Strawberry Shortcake during the four event community event.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photos)