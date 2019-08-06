Johnson nabs first Sportsman checkered flag

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was a night Alex Johnson of Oakfield won’t soon forget.

With a double sportsman feature on tap, Johnson did his best in the first Sportsman feature on the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series rescheduled 38-lap feature from May 31. But when it came time for heat races to set the lineup for the Canadian National Autism Foundation race night action on Aug. 2, Johnson sent a message.

The pilot of the no. 14 hot rod won his heat race and then avoided most of the carnage that left just 10 of the 17 cars racing at the end of the night to take his first career late model checkered flag before a great crowd on a sunny night at the track, located near Halifax Stanfield Airport.

Scott O’Neill brought home the no. 96 Mason Motorsports machine out of Nine Mile River in fourth place.

Fletchers Lake’s Matt Vaughan earned the final spot on the podium after a second place finish in the first feature.

Megan Parrott of Beaver Bank took the no. 1 machine to a heat race victory.

Shubenacadie’s Braden Langille held off Cole Butcher, subbing for Emily Meehan in the 75 sidelined due to a concussion, in the Legends feature race.

Langille would head to PEI for the Maritime League of Legends race on Aug. 3, where he took the checkered flag in the Tim’s Corner Motorsports 50 at Oyster Bed Speedway.

Jamie Dillman of Carrolls Corner took his no. 158 to a second place finish behind 198 of Steve Matthews in the TOURSEC Lightning feature. Marshall Bezanson of Oldham was fifth.

In heat races, Oldham’s Garth Bezanson took the 182 to victory, while the 114 of Windsor Junction’s Paige Drake earned the second heat race win.

Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews in the 99 Mystery Machine and Shubenacadie’s Darren Flemming, driving the no. 22, finished third and fourth in the Toursec Thunder feature races. Jesse Deveau took the win.