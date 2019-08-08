UPDATED: Halifax man faces slew of charges after robbery spree in Enfield, Fall River, and Lower Sackville

ENFIELD: Three gas stations were hit by a single robber during a half hour stint late on Wednesday night.

According to Halifax District RCMP, a Halifax man hit all three gas stations—all located in the HRM—while driving a stolen taxi from Truro.

The first robbery occurred at 11:28 p.m. when the man—

At approximately 11:30 p.m., there was a robbery–allegedly with a knife according to a witness—at the Irving Big Stop on Highway 2 in Enfield. The witness, a truck driver, was coming in the driver’s entrance when the robbery was occurring.

The suspect entered a business, demanded money and showed a knife. The employee gave money to the suspect and the suspect left in a vehicle.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., there was a robbery on the 2900 block of Hwy 2 in Fall River, the Petro Canada. The suspect entered the business, put a knife on the counter and demanded cigarettes and money.

The employee gave the requested items to the suspect and the suspect left in a vehicle.

The third robbery happened at 11:55 p.m. on the 200 block of Cobequid Rd. in Lower Sackville. The suspect entered a business, showed a knife and demanded money and cigarettes. The employee gave the requested items to the suspect and the suspect left in a vehicle.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., an RCMP officer saw the suspect vehicle travelling eastbound on the Bedford Bypass and informed Halifax Regional Police (HRP). HRP deployed a spike belt but the suspect avoided it and continued on.

The suspect vehicle sped through a construction zone on Victoria Rd. then sideswiped another vehicle driving on Victoria Rd., causing damage to both vehicles but no injuries. During the collision, the suspect vehicle spun out of control and was struck by an RCMP vehicle driven by a police officer attempting to stop the suspect vehicle.

The officer exited the police vehicle, approached the suspect’s vehicle and opened the driver’s side door. Given the magnitude of the situation, the officer drew their firearm and directed the suspect out of the vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle and was arrested without further incident. Police soon determined that the suspect vehicle had been stolen earlier that day from the Truro area.

According to police the man, who suffered minor injuries during the arrest, was taken to hospital and later released. He is facing multiple charges including the following:Robbery; Possession of Weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace; Theft of Motor Vehicle; Possession of Stolen Property; and Uttering Threats.

Some stolen cash was recovered in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.