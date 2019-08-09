Family pet rescued from Lantz house fire

LANTZ: The fire chief with Lantz Fire is crediting the quick actions of a neighbor and some construction workers with saving a home from fire and rescuing a family pet.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, fire crews from Lantz, along with East Hants mutual aid from Elmsdale; Enfield; Milford; and a tanker from Shubenacdie responded to the structure fire on Robert Scott Drive in Lantz.

Glen Paul, the chief for Lantz, said upon arrival there was light smoke from the residence.

”Construction workers who were working across the street and a nearby neighbor battled the fire before we got there controlling the fire with a garden hose and removing a family pet from the home,” said Paul.

He said no one was home at the time of the fire.

There were 25 volunteer firefighters on scene during the two hour and 15 minute call. All crews were clear of the scene by 2:45 p.m.

Paul said that firefighters have an idea as to the area the fire started.

“It began on the back deck area and there was some damage to siding on the back of the dwelling, and the fire was just starting to impinge on the attic space,” said Paul. “This was a fantastic save due to the quick action of the neighbor and construction workers which prevented the fire from reaching the attic of the house, which would have caused the dwelling to be a loss.”