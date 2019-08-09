UPDATED: Lantz house fire “labour-intensive”

LANTZ: An early morning fire on Hwy. 277 in Lantz on Aug. 9 was “labour intensive” for firefighters to battle due to the age of the home involved, the fire chief for Lantz said.

Glen Paul, Incident Commander at the call, said the 911 call came in shortly after 1 a.m., sending mutual aid from Milford, Elmsdale, Enfield, Station 40 Dutch Settlement, and Shubenacadie fire to the scene. EHS, RCMP and Nova Scotia Power also attended. Station 43 Grand Lake was also paged as part of mutual aid, but was quickly stood down.

“When we first arrived there was heavy smoke and fire with the structure already burning through the roof,” said Paul.

He said the no one was home at the time of the fire. According to a neighbor said the home was currently vacant.

PHOTOS: Check out our gallery here from the house fire

Close to 40 firefighters were on scene for the call. A firefighter suffered a minor injury at the call and was treated by EHS at the scene.

The smell of fire from the scene could be smelled as one past the Sportsplex. The glow of the fire was evident as firefighters from Milford passed Robert Scott Drive as well en route to the scene.

RCMP shut the road down in the area of the fire, and CN Rail had their train reduce speed as it passed through the area during the call.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation, said Paul.

“It was a labour intensive fire to fight, being an older 1-1/2 story home with fire already burnt through the roof and was throughout the attic space,” he said. “The building was structurally compromised so safety of our firefighters was of up-most importance.”

He said the final units cleared the scene at approximately 7 a.m.

Flames are shown shooting through the roof at the front of the home on Hwy 277 in Lantz. (Healey photo)

Lantz firefighter Mark Frizzell takes off his mask after coming from fighting the fire for a break and change-out with another crew at the house fire on Aug. 9. (Healey photo)

Firefighters from Elmsdale and Lantz stand looking at the smoke as it billows from the house on Hwy 277 in Lantz. Fire crews were called to the scene shortly after 1 a.m. (Healey photo)

Photos by Pat Healey.