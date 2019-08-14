From the Firehouse – July 2019 calls

MAITLAND: Medical emergencies led the call tallies for volunteer fire departments across East Hants and Stewiacke in the month of July.

Enfield fire responded to 17 medical assists of their 30 calls, while also being paged for six motor vehicle collisions; three mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department; three brush fires. They attended one other fire call.

For Maitland Fire, they responded to six medical assists and one commercial alarm activation.

The fire department hosts their annual car show from 10-2 on Aug. 17 at Riverview Herbs.

Stewiacke Fire were paged 16 times, 15 of which were medical assist-related calls. They also attended to one fire investigation and one mutual aid structure fire.

Nine Mile River Fire attended to five calls in the month, three of which were medical assists. They also responded to one motor vehicle collision and one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department.

Firefighters with Lantz had 17 calls, led by 13 medical assists, while also being paged for four mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department.

Shubenacadie fire responded 15 calls, which included nearly half being mutual aid requests. They also had seven motor vehicle collisions; two medical assists; and one public assist, which saw firefighters rescue a cat stuck in a tree.

In Kennetcook, firefighters saw 11 total calls for July, led by eight medical assists. They also were called out for one woods fire; one motor vehicle collision; and one vehicle fire.

Elmsdale fire had 20 calls during the month. These included 12 medical assists; five motor vehicle collisions; two fire calls; and one fire alarm activation.

Mount Uniacke fire had 17 calls for the month, with 12 being medical assists. They also had four car fires and one motor vehicle collision.

For Noel Fire, they had nine calls in July, with seven being medical assists. They also headed out for one false alarm activation and one vehicle fire.

Rawdon firefighters had a light July with five calls to their tally for 2019. The tally was led by two motor vehicle collisions; two medical assists; and one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department.