LANTZ: The U14 Fastpitch provincials took place in Lantz from Aug. 9-11 with two local teams, the Black and Blue Mastodons competing.

Both teams had impressive weekends, playing great ball.

The Black Dons made it to the championship game, where they fell just short, capturing the silver medal. The Blue Dons came third in the tournament.

A travel team comprising of the two are now competing at Eastern Canadians.

(Cameron photos)