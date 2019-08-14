U16 Mastodons capture National fastpitch Silver

EAST HANTS: The Under 16 boys’ Mastodons fastpitch team travelled to Saskatoon to compete in the 2019 National Championships, battling teams from across Canada.

They started the tournament extremely strong, jumping out with a 3-0 record before giving up their first loss, with a tight 3-2 deficit to Shallow Lake, Ontario.

One more loss to Napanee was almost forgotten after a huge 10-0 win in four innings against BC to end the preliminary round.

In cross-overs, the Dons handed Alberta a 7-0 loss. Another 7-1 win saw the Dons move to playoffs, where they started off with a huge win 12-1 over Simcoe, Ont.

In the semi finals, another win over Fisherville, Ont . 4-1 saw them punch their ticket to the championship game.

Facing Napanee, who handed them one of their only losses, the Dons battled hard but fell 6-1.

(submitted photo)