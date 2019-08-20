sARL hosting track day family weekend at AMP

ATLANTIC MOTORSPORT PARK: A family fun weekend, with motorcycle riding included, is being planned for Aug 23 to 25 at Atlantic Motorsport Park in Shubenacadie.

The weekend will see track days from the Society of Atlantic Roadracing League (sARL) on all three days, with a discount of $25 off per day for those that register all three days.

There will be bouncy castles among activities for the wee ones, plus tattoos from Courtney Sayers from Living in Colour will be done in the evenings.

Parade lapping is available for new riders interested in track riding with an instructor and minimal gear requirements at the end of each day. Vendors will be on site for the weekend.

There are fireworks planned for Aug. 24 following a potluck.

For more information, check out the event Facebook page by searching for “3 Day track day family weekend.”