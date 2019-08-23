Indian Brook woman faces animal cruelty charges

INDIAN BROOK: A 53-year-old Indian Brook woman has been charged with animal cruelty under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia.

Joanne GooGoo was charged with permitting her dog to be in distress contrary to section 21 (2), failing to provide a dog with adequate medical attention when the dog was wounded or ill contrary to section 22 (b) and confining an animal to an enclosure or area with inadequate space, unsanitary conditions, contrary to section 22 (d) of the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia.

In April 2019, the Nova Scotia SPCA received a complaint that a dog had been transported to an emergency veterinary clinic due to severe and poor body condition.

The dog ultimately had to be euthanized and SPCA officers seized the body of the dog and took it for a necropsy with the Department of Agriculture Pathology lab in Truro.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that there was sufficient evidence to lay charges against the dog’s owner.

GooGoo was scheduled to appear in court in August and is awaiting further court dates.

The Nova Scotia SPCA urges you to report acts of animal cruelty by contacting the confidential toll-free hotline at 1-888-703-7722.

Proudly open-admission and no-kill, the Nova Scotia SPCA operates on a policy of zero tolerance for animal cruelty. Their shelters provide medical care, rehabilitation, spay and neuter services and re-homing opportunities for thousands of animals in Nova Scotia every year.