Candidate Profile: Get to know NCA’s Stephen Garvey

Garvey running in Cumberland-Colchester

Candidate profile

Name: Stephen J. Garvey

Community: Cumberland Colchester

Family: Married

Profession: Author, Party Founder & Leader

Why are you running?

Love Canada. Make a difference in Cumberland Colchester and Canada as a whole. Deeply concerned about the state and direction of the country, and have vision for what Canada ought to be.

What do you see as the top issue in your riding?

Healthcare.

Do you have a hidden talent?

Patience.

What is your hope for your riding?

Common sense and the return of prosperity and security so that Cumberland Colchester community members do not have to leave the community and province to make a decent living and seniors do not have to live in poverty or close to it.

How to contact you?

Stephen.Garvey@nationalcitizensalliance.ca

1-833-822-8330