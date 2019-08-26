Candidate Profile: Get to know People’s Party of Canada’s Sybil Hogg

Hogg is running for PPC in Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook

Name: Sybil Hogg

Community: Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook

Family: Growing up, all four of my parents served in the Canadian Armed Forces. Two of them are currently serving in Ottawa. My paternal Grandfather also served in the CAF then later settled on a farm with my Grandmother in Pictou County. My maternal grandparents are from Newfoundland where I too was born. My Poppy is a carpenter and my Nanny is a homemaker. I have many siblings brought into the fold by blood, marriage and adoption. Regardless of however it is they came into my life I’m grateful for every single one of them.

Profession: I released from the Army in 2015 to return to school. I spent 1 year at NSCC and as of 2019 I’m a 4th year student at Dalhousie University. This summer I’m working as a landscaper.

Why are you running?

Government is meant to personify the will of the people. I cannot for the life of me remember the last time our government asked for my opinion let alone listened to it. We require representatives in parliament who understand it is their job to speak on behalf of their constituents not for their constituents. We require representatives in parliament who understand many Canadians are struggling or can no longer afford to buy a home, save for retirement, or purchase a full cart of groceries. I understand our government has grown beyond our means and am willing to lend my voice to the good people of my riding so that their concerns are heard in the House of Commons. Myself and the People’s Party of Canada will shrink government, lower taxes and put Canadians First.

What do you see as the top issue in your riding?

Healthcare, National Defense and Taxes.

Healthcare: Our provincial government needs to be held accountable for the funding they have received and the lack of services they have been providing. Throwing more money at a broken system will not fix it.

National Defense: We ask our service men and women to risk their lives for ours yet we don’t provide them with the proper tools and equipment to perform their jobs as effective and efficiently as I know they are capable of. Our ships are basically rusted out tin cans, our jets have long since seen their prime and we are in desperate need of new weaponry/technology. Considering Nova Scotia’s geographical location we shouldn’t be in this position.

Taxes: We pay such high taxes because our government loves to buy and pay for ridiculous things. $12M on new fridges for Loblaws, $8.2M on a skating rink no one was ever allowed to use or have any kind of fun on, billions sent to Africa to build roads and fight climate change. We shouldn’t miss out on time with our families to go work hard jobs with long hours in order to pay for the new fridges of a company owned by billionaires. We must end corporate welfare and drastically cut foreign aid.

Do you have a hidden talent?

I’m no Shania Twain but I can carry a bit of a tune.

What is your hope for your riding?

It is my hope to give the people of Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook a genuine voice in the HoC as opposed to a traditional yes man who votes in a block with the rest of his party.

How to contact you?

Email: Sybilhogg@hotmail.com

Twitter: @Sybilfortheppl

Facebook: PPC for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook

Website: www.votesybil.ca