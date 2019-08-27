First of it’s kind volunteer fair happening Sept. 7

LANTZ: The first ever East Hants Volunteer Fair is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Maple Ridge Elementary School, Lantz. The event is hosted by the Municipality of East Hants as part of its Community Development Program.
Consultations with community groups revealed a need for a venue to share volunteer opportunities. Community groups want a way to communicate volunteer opportunities and the public want a way to find out about volunteer opportunities.
“East Hants has a great non-profit, community group sector that makes East Hants a great place to live,” says Catherine Jobin, the Municipality’s community development coordinator. “Through the volunteer fair, we want to increase awareness of volunteer opportunities, awareness of community groups and the number of volunteers in East Hants.”
Building a strong community is one of East Hants Municipal Council’s key strategies. When people are involved with their community, they have a greater sense of belonging.
“With a growing population, the Municipality wants to help residents become aware of the opportunities that exist to get involved in the local community,” says Kim Ramsay, incoming chief administrative officer. “Volunteering for local community groups increases the impact community groups can have, but also positively impacts the individual personally and professionally.”
Community groups are looking for volunteers of all ages. For youth, volunteering is a great way to build their resume and enhance their post-secondary education applications. Ramsay says, “Our volunteer fair is a way to match up volunteers with opportunities.”
The following groups are signed up to participate:
Caring & Sharing Food Bank
East Hants Community Learning and Rider
East Hants Historical Society
East Hants Youth Links
EH Ground Search & Rescue
Enfield Heritage Centre Association
Hants County Senior Safety Association
Milford Recreation Association
Nine Mile River Trail Association
Off Leash East Hants Society
Shubenacadie Hall & Grounds Society
Shubie Hay Days
Special Olympics FUNdamentals
Tin Smith Museum (EH Museum Society)
Tri County Basketball Association
Tri-County Girl Guides
Community groups are still welcome to sign up. Register at easthants.ca/volunteers