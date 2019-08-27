First of it’s kind volunteer fair happening Sept. 7

LANTZ: The first ever East Hants Volunteer Fair is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Maple Ridge Elementary School, Lantz. The event is hosted by the Municipality of East Hants as part of its Community Development Program.

Consultations with community groups revealed a need for a venue to share volunteer opportunities. Community groups want a way to communicate volunteer opportunities and the public want a way to find out about volunteer opportunities.

“East Hants has a great non-profit, community group sector that makes East Hants a great place to live,” says Catherine Jobin, the Municipality’s community development coordinator. “Through the volunteer fair, we want to increase awareness of volunteer opportunities, awareness of community groups and the number of volunteers in East Hants.”

Building a strong community is one of East Hants Municipal Council’s key strategies. When people are involved with their community, they have a greater sense of belonging.

“With a growing population, the Municipality wants to help residents become aware of the opportunities that exist to get involved in the local community,” says Kim Ramsay, incoming chief administrative officer. “Volunteering for local community groups increases the impact community groups can have, but also positively impacts the individual personally and professionally.”

Community groups are looking for volunteers of all ages. For youth, volunteering is a great way to build their resume and enhance their post-secondary education applications. Ramsay says, “Our volunteer fair is a way to match up volunteers with opportunities.”

The following groups are signed up to participate:

Caring & Sharing Food Bank

East Hants Community Learning and Rider

East Hants Historical Society

East Hants Youth Links

EH Ground Search & Rescue

Enfield Heritage Centre Association

Hants County Senior Safety Association

Milford Recreation Association

Nine Mile River Trail Association

Off Leash East Hants Society

Shubenacadie Hall & Grounds Society

Shubie Hay Days

Special Olympics FUNdamentals

Tin Smith Museum (EH Museum Society)

Tri County Basketball Association

Tri-County Girl Guides

Community groups are still welcome to sign up. Register at easthants.ca/volunteers