Jr. B Pens training camp starts Sept. 4

EAST HANTS: The training camp schedule for the East Hants Junior B Penguins has been announced.

The team will hold camp at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on Sept. 4 from 8:30-10 p.m.; Sept. 6 from 8-9 p.m.; and Sept. 11 from 9:30-10:30 p.m.

Once again the Pens will be home to the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Early Bird pre-season tournament. It will be held Sept. 13-15 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The team encourages local players of age that wish to tryout to earn the right to don the Penguin jersey contact General Manager Connor Hirtle connorhirtle@hotmail.com or head coach Laurie Isenor isenor16@hotmail.com.

In off-season moves, East Hants has made a couple of separate deals involving future considerations. Both took place on Aug. 18.

The Pens sent forward Derek Boudreault to the Sackville Blazers in exchange for future considerations. Meanwhile, the second transaction saw them ship Jacob Symonds to Liverpool, also for future considerations.