Jr C Pens announce big signings; set to host Maritime North ch’ship

LANTZ: With the Maritime North Junior C hockey championship being hosted by the East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins next March, the team has added a pair of scoring threats to help with the offensive attack for the coming season.

Losing snipers Andrew Hines and Mitch Urquhart to age eligibility, the Pens head coach Danny Hines and GM Terry Isenor knew they needed to address that and they did that with two big signings, announced Aug. 24 by the club.

Coming to East Hants from the now defunct and folded Cumberland Colts will be Seth Colpitts and Zander Barnett.

Colpitts, listed at five-foot-11, 180 pounds notched 39 points in 16 games, while the lanky Barnett—who comes in at six-foot-five, 200 pounds—had 20 points in 12 games.

“Seth and Zander are both very excited to get the 2019–2020 season started and hope they can help bring a league championship and Maritime North title to East Hants,” said Isenor in a release.

Tryouts for the Penguins begin on Sunday Sept. 15; Tuesday Sept. 17; and Wednesday Sept. 18. All times are 7-8 p.m. at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. Anyone aged 16-21 is encouraged to come out and attend the tryouts. There is a $30 tryout fee. Per the new Hockey Canada rule, full facial protection is required for all players attending.

The league Preseason tournament will be held at the Sportsplex on Saturday Sept. 21 and Sunday Sept. 22. East Hants will play on Saturday against Eastern Shore 10 a.m. and Chester 5 p.m., followed by a 3:30 p.m. Sunday game against Spryfield.

East Hants will host the Maritime North Championships this season on March 25 – 29, 2020. The tournament will consist of five teams. The host team; Nova Scotia league winner; PEI league winner; N.B. league winner; and Hockey North’s team Nunavut.

The Pens home opener is Saturday Sept. 28, with puck drop set for 5 p.m. against the Sackville Knights at the Sportsplex.