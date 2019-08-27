Kennetcook ATV trail closed temporarily after vehicle burned

KENNETCOOK: A fire that destroyed an RV on the bridge along the Fundy ATV trail connecting Kennetcook to Rhines Road has forced it’s closure temporarily

In a Facebook post, Fundy ATVenturers Trevor Hebb said an alternate route will be signed at some point this coming week. He asked ATV riders to not drive through the river that the bridge covers.

Photos of the damage show nothing but debris and the shell of a vehicle, although it is hard to tell the type . It has been identified as an RV.

The bridge covering the river allows users to ride over it safely; it was constructed out of the Macdonald Bridge panels.

Hebb is asking if anyone knows any information, has a timeline of when it may have happened to contact him or Enfield RCMP.