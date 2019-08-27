Local players vying for Q roster spots

SYDNEY: Players from East Hants have left an impression with their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams during training camps for the 2019-202 season.

In Sydney with the Cape Breton Eagles, Shaun Miller of Enfield is battling for one of three overage spots on the squad among four possible candidates. It appears that Miller will nail down one of the spots as the fourth 20-year-old continues to be sidelined from a serious injury that occurred last hockey season.

Miller has recorded three assists in one pre-season game of play.

The team announced Aug. 26 he had made the opening day roster for the squad.

Meanwhile Liam Kidney is making a statement for steady playing time in this upcoming season, continuing his improvement from the end of the season with two assists in two games and stable defensive play.

Enfield’s Brady Hunter saw action in scrimmages, but never suited up in any pre-season games for the Eagles. He was cut from the roster Aug. 24.

Hunter will play either major midget or Junior A with Valley this hockey season, something followers of the Eagles feel will help with his development for the 2020-2021 season.

With the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Riley Kidney has showcased why he was so much sought after at the June midget draft by teams like the Titan and others. He’s giving the fans lots to cheer about in the pre-season, centering the top line in most pre-season games he’s played.

Riley Kidney has notched two assists in three games. He was officially announced as making the team on Aug. 27.