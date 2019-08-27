Merriam dealt to Wildcats by Blizzard

MILFORD: A Milford hockey player who was drafted by a Northern N.B. hockey team this past June has already had his rights traded to a more closer location.

Joey Merriam was packaged alongside defender Keenan Gillis, 20, and Brant King, 17, and dealt by the Edmundston Blizzard to the Valley Wildcats. In return, Edmundston acquired Halifax Moosehead Brock McLeod, 20, and a conditional 2021 second round pick.

Gillis has spent the last two years with the Blizzard. The Port Hawkesbury native tallied 27 points last season, and played in all 50 games for the club.

Merriam played his first season of Major Midget hockey last year, lacing up with the Cole Harbour Wolfpack. He recorded 14 points.

Wildcats GM Brandon Benedict said Merriam is an exciting forward who plays with lots of energy.

“He does all the little things to help the team have success,” said Benedict in a team release on the move.

King, a native of Lower Sackville, scored 23 points last season with the Halifax Macs in the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League.