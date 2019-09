GEARY, N.B.: Shubenacadie’s Braden Langille topped the podium at Speedway 660 in the Geary woods, near Fredericton, on Aug. 31 in the Maritime League of Legends race.

The action was part of the tracks annual Speedweekend festivities, which wrapped up on Sept. 2.

The win continued Langille’s recent string of dominance, helping to increase his points lead in the series.

(Tim Corner’s Motorsports photo)