MEH closes work sites with Hurricane Dorian coming

EAST HANTS: The Municipality of East Hants has made several decisions with regards to safety in closing municipal sites for Saturday and Sunday, September 6 & 7.

The closures are a result of the forecast hit of Hurricane Dorian in the region.

Shubenacadie River public water access points at Brickyard Park and Wickwire Station Park – closed Friday at 2pm until at least Monday morning.

The East Hants Volunteer Fair scheduled for September 7 at Maple Ridge School has been postponed. The event will now take place on September 28th.

Here are some storm preparedness and emergency contact info: https://www.easthants.ca/government/storm-centre/

