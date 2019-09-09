Damage minimal in East Hants from Hurricane Dorian

ENFIELD: Hurricane Dorian may have left its impact on Halifax, Dartmouth, and Eastern Passage, however unlike those areas the damage appeared to be minimal throughout the Corridor of East Hants.

During a quick drive through Enfield, Elmsdale, and Lantz, the only damage spotted were several trees that had been blown over by Dorian’s winds.

That included a tree that fell over into the front of a home on Arrowhead Drive.

Looking at the tree on the front of the home from the driveway it looks like there was some damage. That is also what Fire Chief Todd Pepperdine said had happened—that there was some damage as a result of the tree coming down on the house.

A tree behind Blackburn English Law Offices in Enfield was blown over and into the side of a home adjacent to the property on John Murray Drive. (Healey photo)

Just up the road, a tree behind Blackburn English Law Offices in Enfield was blown over and into the side of a home adjacent to the property on John Murray Drive. There didn’t appear to be any significant damage as a result.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the hurricane the East Hants Sportsplex was pro-active and deflated the Fieldhouse Dome on Sept. 6 and it remained that way for the weekend. It was set to be re-inflated on Monday Sept. 9.

Also in gearing up for Dorian, the Municipality of East Hants closed the Waste Management Centre in Georgefield; the Milford Pool; the Fundy Tidal Interpretive Centre in South Maitland; and Burntcoat Head Park in Burntcoat.

As well public water access points at Brickyard Park and Wickwire Station Park were closed Friday at 2 p.m., until at least the morning of Sept. 9.

They also rescheduled the East Hants Volunteer Fair, set to be held at Maple Ridge School in Lantz, to Sept. 28.

MAIN PHOTO: A house on Arrowhead Drive in Enfield had damage done to it from a tree that was blown over by winds from Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 7. (Submitted photo)