Youth leadership program raises $600 in Carrolls Corner fundraiser

CARROLLS CORNER: Members of the Halifax Parks and Recreation Youth Leadership Program in the Musqudoboit Valley came together with members of the community, both young and the young at heart, on August 24.

They did so to play a community pick up game of softball and host a barbecue to raise funds for the family of their friend, classmate and past Leadership Program participant, Julien McGrath.

Julien is a 15-year-old youth from Middle Musqudoboit who is currently seeking treatment for Leukemia.

The Halifax Parks and Recreation Leadership program is offered in the summer in many parts of the municipality, to youth ages 13-18. The program focuses on developing leadership skills and exposing youth to various volunteer opportunities within their community, both within the recreation field and beyond. Youth also attend various social events. A major component of the program is the development of a youth lead Community Action Plan.

The youth in the program decide on a project they would like to do that gives back to the community and together, with and under the supervision of Recreation Staff work toward its execution at the end of the summer.

(Submitted photo)

Summer Manager, Hannah Stokdijk, stated “It didn’t take long for the group to decide that they wanted to host a Barbecue and ball game to help out Julien and his family”

When questioned as to why a ball game was chosen, Stokdijk quickly responded, “It is one of Julien’s favorite thing to do!”

The clouds and the subsequent rain showers didn’t dampen anyone spirits. With a generous donation of food for the barbecue, the Youth Leadership Team were able to raise close to $600 for the family.

A participant in the event later posted on social media, “I loved today! My heart was warm and fuzzy.”