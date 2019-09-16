Matthews, Vaughan claim titles at Riverside Speedway

JAMES RIVER: A racer from Nine Mile River has captured the East Coast Mini Stock Passione Flooring and Interiors Tour championship.

Dave Matthews, who wheels the no. 99 Scooby Doo machine around tracks across the Atlantic region, was presented with the title following the tour’s final race on Sept. 14 at Riverside International Speedway, located near Antigonish.

The race was one of the undercards to the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour 150 lap feature.

While Matthews won the title, it was Andrew Warren taking home the checkered flag, with Beaver Bank’s Tim Webster second and Steve MacPhee third. The Stickerfool.com Rookie of the Year is the no. 58, driven by Darrell Hume.

Matt Vaughan of Fletchers Lake drove the no. 08 AEROTEC Engines-Fall River Chiropractic-sponsored hot rod to the NAPA Sportsman Division title. The NAPA Sportsman series only hits the track at Riverside International for race action.

The highlight of Vaughan’s season was winning the Sportsman feature on IWK 250 weekend at the track.

He entered the finale with a 16 point lead over Darren Price in the no. 29 machine.

Matt Vaughan of Fletchers Lake captured the NAPA Sportsman Series championship in Antigonish. (Submitted photo)

It ended up that Price’s machine won the finale with Brad Eddy of Lower Sackville wheeling it as Price couldn’t make it. But it wasn’t enough to take the title out of Vaughan’s grasps.

Dennis Nickerson was announced as the series’ rookie of the year for the 2019 campaign.

MAIN PHOTO: Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River poses with his race team that keyed his East Coast Mini-Stock Tour championship title victory. He claimed the title in the final race of the year at Riverside near Antigonish. (Ken MacIsaac photo)