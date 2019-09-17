Noble, Gilby, Drake capture Scotia Speedworld titles

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: A pair of East Hants racers, one from Nine Mile River and the other from Enfield, ended their 2019 race season by capturing their respective CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series bandolero division championships.

Enfield’s Gage Gilby took home the Hydraulics Plus Bandit bandolero title, and a third place finish in the process in the feature race, won by Chase MacKay.

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River was fifth in the feature.

The no. 25 race team of Enfield’s Gage Gilby. (Submitted photo)

Meanwhile, it was Antigonish’s Emily Chisholm bringing home the bacon with a feature win and championship title in the Beginner Bandolero division. She drives the no. 89 machine.

Brett Paskoski in the no. 45 was determined to be the Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie of the Year winner.

In the Outlaw Bandolero division, Kennetcook’s Nate Singer won one of the two heat races, but it was Colton Noble edging ahead of him at the finish line in the feature, and claiming the division title for a second straight year.

Singer was second in the feature race, while Nathan Langille won the second heat race.

Deven Smith attempted to be a double winner on this night as a feature winner and championship winner, but Travis Roma in the no. 38 was too much and he took the checkered flag. Smith claimed the Sportsman division championship.

Oakfield’s Alex Johnson won a heat race and finished in fifth in the feature in the no. 14.

Megan Parrott of Beaver Bank concluded her race season with a third place podium finish a week after she won the feature.

Andrew Lively beat Tylor Hawes and Shubenacadie’s Braden Langille for the Strictly Hydraulics Legends division championship. He was third in the feature race, won by the 88 of Nicholas Naugle. Hawes finished fourth in the race.

Naugle and Cape Breton’s Kody Quinn were heat race winners.

Matt Ruchton, driving the no. 2, was deemed the Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie of the Year.

Travis Keefe took the checkered flag in the TOURSEC Lightning division feature; however after post-race tech he was disqualified, meaning runnerup Steve Matthews in the no. 198 took the win.

Champion Rational Richard Drake in the no. 141 Ken-Etic Auto racing neon from Windsor Junction grabbed the championship by 60-plus points over the 172 of Chevy MacDonald. He finished third in the race with Keefe’s disqualification.

Keefe and Earl MacDonald picked up heat race wins.

The 199 of Ashley Stevens was named the Tom Hortons at the Airport Rookie of the Year.

In the TOURSEC Thunder, it was Shay MacPhee besting Dave Matthews for the feature win as Jesse Deveau in the no. 51, the 20919 champion, rounded out the podium for the last race of the division at the track. Matthews won the heat race.

The no. 1 of Stephen Somerset was honoured as the Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie of the Year winner.