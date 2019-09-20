Sanford makes it to top 16 in world of boxing

KENNETCOOK: Wyatt Sanford has left an impression on the world boxing stage.

The Kennetcook boxer, who now trains and fights pout of Montreal, fell in his final match at the Men’s World Boxing championship, held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, 5-0 to a Russian boxer. However, the end result still puts him in the top 16 boxers in the world.

Sanford looked sharp in the loss to a two-time Olympian and bronze medalist. He knocked out his last opponent in the first round, but Sanford proved he wasn’t going to be a walkover pushing him in the match.

On Sept. 16, Sanford took another step in the under-69 kg standings. In his second bout of the tournament, the he scored a 3-2 win over Hungary’s Laslo Kozak.

“I’m really happy with my performance. I respected my game plan and after the first round, I saw that he (Kozak) was starting to weaken,” Sanford said in a release. “There are a few things I would have liked to do, except that it’s always easier to say after the clash. I am happy with the way I fought today (Monday) and I intend to use this victory to motivate me for my next fight. “

In the match against Russian Andrei Zamkovoi, Sanford held his own but Zamkovoi’s experience was too much.