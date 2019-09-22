Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Carrolls Corner crash

CARROLLS CORNER: An elderly woman was taken by Lifeflight to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision that closed down part of Hwy 277 for a few hours on the afternoon of Sept. 22 in Carrolls Corner.

At approximately 3 p.m., EHS, Halifax District RCMP, and firefighters from Station 40 Dutch Settlement; Lantz; and Milford were paged for a two vehicle collision at the corner of Milford Rd. and Hwy 277 near Antrim Road.

It was adjacent to the Carrolls Corner Community Centre.

EHS Lifeflight paramedics head towards the scene after landing. (Submitted photo)

In photos sent to The Weekly Press, two vehicles can be seen in the ditch with serious damage. Firefighters are seen around securing the two vehicles. Onlookers can be seen in a couple photos watching on.

A family was reportedly in one vehicle, while two elderly women were in the second vehicle. One of them was the woman airlifted to hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

People were at the Community Centre when they were told of a bad accident and several of them went towards the scene to see if they could help those involved out.

A Milford firefighter stays ready with the hose near the scene. (Submitted photo)

The RCMP had a traffic analyst arrive at the scene about 5:15 to collect evidence as part of the investigation into the incident.

The road was reopened to one lane traffic at the time.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the mishap.

RCMP direct traffic at the corner where the accident happened later on Sept. 22. (Submitted photo)

MAIN PHOTO: Witnesses, firefighters and paramedics standby near the scene of the two-vehicle collision. (Submitted photo)