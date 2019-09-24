Jr Pens open season with home ice victory

LANTZ: The East Hants Junior Penguins opened the 2019-2020 season on the winning foot with a victory in their Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League (NSJHL) game play on Sept. 20.

Against the Liverpool Privateers before a good sized crowd, Quinn MacDonald’s tally early in the third period stood as the game winner in the 4-3 win.

Adam Peruzza, Gavin McCready on the power-play, and Evan McHenry had the markers for East Hants. Peruzza picked up two helpers, while single assists went to Duncan Smith; Chris Lanthier; Max Turner; Evan Pettipas; and Parker Boland

Newly acquired Tyler Randall was a spark-plug, leaving a good first impression with the estimated 250 fans in attendance. He threw the body, never gave up on a play, went to the dirty areas of the rink, and set up two close calls for the Lantz-based squad.

After a shaky start that saw him give up three goals on 13 shots, Brent Walters found his groove and ended the night turning aside 23 of 26 pucks he faced.

The Pens are next in action Oct. 2 on the road in Cole Harbour, before a home game Oct. 4 with Valley Maple Leafs. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

The Pens are in Brookfield on Oct. 5 to battle arch rival the Elks in a 4 p.m. game.