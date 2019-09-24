Riley Kidney snags first career QMJHL goal

BATHURST, N.B.: The timing couldn’t have been better for Enfield’s Riley Kidney to score his first Quebec Major Juni0or Hockey League (QMJHL) goal.

With brother Liam on the visitors bench with his Cape Breton Eagles at the K.C. Irving Centre in Bathurst on Sept. 20, and family in the stands, Riley notched his first-ever tally with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to cut the Cape Breton lead in half at 2-1 early in the second period.

Kidney’s goal was assisted by Alexis Dube.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as the Titan fell 6-3, their second straight loss after a 3-1 defeat on Friday night, Sept. 20.

Over-ager Shaun Miller of Enfield had an assist in the Eagles win on Sept. 21.

In the season opener, Liam Kidney tallied a goal for the Eagles to help power Cape Breton to victory. Miller had an assist in that game to.

The Kidney brothers faced off a couple of times in the face-off circle against one another during the contest as well. Riley was 9-for-14 in the face-off circle, while Liam was 2-for-6.

Photo: Bryer McPherson, Acadie-Bathurst Titan.