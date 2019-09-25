SiRT investigating cruiser/civilian collision

The province’s independent Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has begun an investigation into a collision between an RCMP vehicle and another car. On September 13, 2019 at approximately 3:30 p.m., an RCMP officer was responding to a call to assist another member. The officer was driving an unmarked car with the emergency equipment activated on Hwy 2 in Enfield when it collided with another vehicle. The female driver and lone occupant of the vehicle struck by the unmarked car suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was transported by ambulance to hospital. The RCMP officer was also taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Due to the injuries sustained by the civilian, SiRT was contacted by the RCMP on September 20, 2019 and has assumed responsibility for the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact SiRT at 902-424-2010 or toll free at 1-855-450-2010. The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing. Investigations are under the direction and control of independent civilian director Felix Cacchione The team can independently begin an investigation after a referral from a chief of police, the head of the RCMP in Nova Scotia or the Minister of Justice. It can also investigate after a complaint from the public. The Police Act requires the director to file a public report summarizing the result of the investigation within three months after it is finished.